The Corn Moon appears once every few years, how to get the best view this week

COLORADO SPRINGS — Every month has a full moon, but the one we’ll see this week is special.

“Typically, September’s full moon is called a Harvest Moon because it’s closest to the autumn equinox in the phases of the moon. But this year we have an additional full moon in October,” said FOX21 Meteorologist, Valerie Mills.

That full moon, called a Corn Moon, happens about every three years.

“Our latest cold front is clearing Colorado just in time for you have to have a great opportunity to see the Corn Moon. Best bet is to head out Tuesday night around dusk, look to the east to see the moon rising, but you can also head out early Wednesday morning to see the full moon sinking off due west.” Mills said.

The Farmer’s Almanac says Native Americans named moons based on their environment at that time.

So at this time, Native Americans were harvesting corn.

It was like a calendar.

“Since this is kind of a unique, special full moon, only happening once every three years, definitely go outside, turn your eyes to the skies, and have an opportunity to see it,” Mills said.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, we will still a full harvest moon this year in October.