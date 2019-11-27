Thanksgiving shoppers step out in storm

COLORADO SPRINGS — Many shoppers hit the grocery stores on Tuesday despite temperatures dropping into the twenties.

Though the roads were covered with snow in some places up to 11 inches in Colorado Springs, parking lots were full at Safeway on Wahsatch Ave.

Shoppers said the weather doesn’t stop them from getting what they need.

“They don’t care about the weather they don’t care about the roads they just come straight on in,” said store director Tara Kremer.

Many are prepping for the Thanksgiving holiday and stepping out despite the storm.

“It snowed a lot last night but we have to get our thanksgiving stuff and I had to get cat food!” said shopper Paige Foster.

Safeway will be open:

Thanksgiving Day 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Black Friday 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

King Soopers will be open:

Thanksgiving Day 5 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Black Friday 5 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Whole Foods will be open:

Thanksgiving Day 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Black Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Trader Joes will be open:

Thanksgiving Day CLOSED

Black Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Store hours may vary based on location.