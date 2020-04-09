Telling our stories: Using the past to shape the future

COLORADO SPRINGS — They’re stories with purpose, and they come from all of us.

Local author, Jean Alfieri, says stories from the past can help prepare us for the future.

“Most often, especially now when we’re going through something and we’re not yet to the end of it, we don’t have an appreciation for how it’s affected us or how it’s changed us, or how we’re going to be different at the end of it. But when we get through it and we have an opportunity to look back and have a better of understanding of what we did to be successful and get through it,” Alfieri said.

Alfieri says stories of past challenges and achievements can connect us, and help us better understand a situation, especially now with the coronavirus crisis.

“Grandparents who may not have something to deliver normally on a daily basis could provide an inspiration as to you know, ‘what would you liken this to? What has it ever been like if you did succeed and we’re able to experience the Great Depression. What was that life? You know, were you short of toilet paper for God’s sakes?'” Alfieri said.

She says stories can also connect us to ourselves, in a way where we may be our own inspiration for future challenges.

“What has been the greatest challenge for you that you’ve been able to overcome? Was it a recipe that you had to change because there wasn’t chicken or eggs at the grocery store? You know, was it something that you had to try out and you didn’t have all the ingredients or was it being able to offer somebody something that you wouldn’t have expected. What are those things that have just been a little different for you that you had to get through?” Alfieri said.

To start storytelling in your home, Alfieri recommends some conversation prompts: challenges you faced in the day, or someone who stepped up for you, who you now look at as a hero.

“There are the first responders, there are the medical professionals, there are the grocery store people who are keeping us stocked with food so whatever they can put on the shelves, they do. Truly heroes in our community. But on a personal level, who would you say has been your hero? And there are people who have stepped up in different ways that we wouldn’t have expected,” Alfieri said.

Alfieri is offering a copy of her new guided journal, Blessed to be Me, to the first 15 FOX21 viewers who email her who their hero is. You can email her at jean@blessedtobeme.com.