Spruce up your ‘gram this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS — The FOX21 Digital Team went searching for some of the best 2019 holiday Instagrammable spots!
Here’s a list (in no particular order) of some of our top holiday insta-worthy posts for your ‘gram.
The Broadmoor: The whole place is decked out in holiday decor, making for several photo-ops.
The Broadmoor’s 2019 gingerbread display: It’s a tribute to the Broadmoor Special. In 1922 the Broadmoor Special made it’s Pikes Peak Hill Climb debut.
Skate in the Park: An ice rink located right in the middle of downtown in Acacia Park. A fun activity for the whole family and a worthy Instagram boost.
Christmas in Manitou shop: It’s Christmas here, every day of the year!
North Pole, Home of Santa’s Workshop: A Christmas themed amusement park at the base of Pikes Peak.
These are just a few spots we thought of, let us know your favorite insta-spots by using the hashtag: #FOX21instaspots!