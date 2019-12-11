Spruce up your ‘gram this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS — The FOX21 Digital Team went searching for some of the best 2019 holiday Instagrammable spots!

Here’s a list (in no particular order) of some of our top holiday insta-worthy posts for your ‘gram.

The Broadmoor: The whole place is decked out in holiday decor, making for several photo-ops.

The Broadmoor’s 2019 gingerbread display: It’s a tribute to the Broadmoor Special. In 1922 the Broadmoor Special made it’s Pikes Peak Hill Climb debut.

Skate in the Park: An ice rink located right in the middle of downtown in Acacia Park. A fun activity for the whole family and a worthy Instagram boost.





Christmas in Manitou shop: It’s Christmas here, every day of the year!





North Pole, Home of Santa’s Workshop: A Christmas themed amusement park at the base of Pikes Peak.





These are just a few spots we thought of, let us know your favorite insta-spots by using the hashtag: #FOX21instaspots!