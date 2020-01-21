SPOTLIGHT ON: Scrappy, your dog’s next best friend

COLORADO SPRINGS — Scrappy has been with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region for nearly a month, and he’s hoping you’ll take him home.

“He is a little shy at first, but he warms up really quickly. He’s actually very social with both people and dogs, so he gets along with everyone,” said Derra Rankin, Behavior Program Assistant for HSPPR.



Scrappy is a six-year-old German shepherd mix. He was surrendered after his owner was moving and unable to take him along.

“He will need a special home. When Scrappy came to us, he actually lived outside most of the time and will come in at night. So, getting used to that in an indoor environment may be difficult for him since he’s used to being outside most of the time,” Rankin said.

HSPPR says Scrappy previously lived with other dogs and enjoys being with other dogs. However, Scrappy will need some leash-walking training.

“Some of the dogs we get in have literally never been on a leash in their life. I think scrappy probably has been leashed walked occasionally, just not on a regular basis,” Rankin said.

HSPPR says Scrappy will do well with an active family.

“Being a German shepherd, he definitely will need extra exercise and extra mental enrichment. Because he is really good with people, as soon as you get that leash walking down a little better, he’d be great to go out places,”

Click here if you’d like to visit Scrappy.