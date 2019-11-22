1  of  71
SPOTLIGHT ON: Sadie, the family dog

Digital Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sadie is a five-year-old American Foxhound mix at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and she’s looking for her forever home.

“She’s very calm and mellow. She’s overall a really easygoing dog. She was a little nervous when she first came in, but she’s warmed up great to going on walks with our volunteers and interacting with everyone,” said Derra Rankin, Behavior Programs assistant for HSPPR.

Sadie is housebroken and knows basic commands.

“She has been in and out of the shelter a few times, for various reasons. Most recently though, she was returned to us due to not getting along with the dog in the home and just not being a good fit for their family,” Rankin said.

Sadie is uncomfortable around other dogs, and should be the only dog in the home.

“This doesn’t mean she can’t go out into public and go on walks. So, she can certainly do those things, it’s just being aware because some people might have their dogs off-leash and that would be pretty comfortable if a dog ran up on her,”

Still, Sadie loves family life and will fit into any type of household.

Click here if you’d like to visit Sadie.

