SPOTLIGHT ON: Lando, the age-defying wonder dog

COLORADO SPRINGS — Lando has been with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region for a little over a month, and he’s looking for his forever home.

He’s a lab mix and at five years old, he’s very playful.

However, when Lando first arrived at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, he was fearful.

“We had our volunteers just work with him, and take him on walks, and really socialize with him. And now he’s very easy to get out of the kennel, he likes to meet and greet everybody, and his higher energy is definitely coming through,” said Derra Rankin, Behavior Program Assistant for HSPPR.

While the majority of animals HSPPR receives are strays, they do see some surrenders, like Lando.

“We much prefer to get animals that someone can no longer take care of for whatever reason, for them to actually bring the animal to us. Because then we’re able to talk to them and get a history and really help get the animal a new home, because we know more information. It’s also safer for the animal versus if someone were to just let their animal loose.” said Rankin.

She says Lando would do best as part of an active family with older children.

His new family can work with him on exercise and training with basic manners.

Lando can be around other dogs, but would need to be closely monitored since he is a resource-guarder, which means he’s protective of food, his kennel and toys.

“That is definitely a behavior that can be worked with, but it does require a very consistent schedule, and really management of the different resources because you never really know what he’s going to deem as something he wants to basically be protective of,” said Rankin.

Click here if you’d like to visit Lando at HSPPR.