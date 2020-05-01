Sports betting still on amid coronavirus pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sports betting is officially legal in the state of Colorado, but the environment for the May 1 launch date isn’t as expected.

“It certainly you know, there us for a bit of a curveball you know, to say the least,” said Dan Hartman, executive director for the Colorado Division of Gaming.

While the coronavirus pandemic put major sports on hold, there’s been a lot of interest on different games like ping pong and darts.

“We were watching this morning when it launched and there was a lot of activity on the map as bets were being picked,” Hartman said.

The Colorado Division of Gaming has a long list of approved sports to wager on, including E-sports and fantasy sports.

“I hear a lot of people just miss sports of any kind. And I think by launching, we let folks know that you know, the casino world is still here, that sports are still here. And they can pick up this entertainment, they have something else to do and use it as an entertainment piece to get through this,” Hartman said.

Alec Garnett, with the Colorado House of Representatives, posted on Twitter about his the Broncos to win the Super Bowl this season.

The Division of Gaming says initial estimated revenue is different now, but they’re moving forward.

“As more sports come on, especially the big four here in the United States, you’re going to see a lot more revenue come in and I think we’ll just see that down the road and then start to make projections on what it really is going to be like as we see them come up,” Hartman said.