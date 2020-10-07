Spooktacular light show in Colorado Springs this month

COLORADO SPRINGS — Halloween is just around the corner and, this year, candy isn’t the only thing to get excited about. One Colorado Springs family figured out how to celebrate Halloween with you – as safely as possible.

A house on the northside of the city is attracting crowds with a Halloween light show that’s set to music!

The house belongs to Chris and Melody Noller, they say they’ve put their hearts into holiday decorations for the last ten years.

Usually, they set up the house with regular lights, tombstones, and other decorations to celebrate, but this year the family decided to put on an elaborate Halloween light show.

With about 10,000 lights, three months of planning, and three days of setting everything up this spooktacular Halloween show was ready to go on October 1.

They posted their address on social media and the Nollers say they’ve seen crowds of fans ever since.

The event features a radio station, 107.7 FM which plays eight different Halloween songs. Drivers can tune in as they pass by and watch the lights dance along with the music.

You can check out the light show for yourself at 9060 Melbourne Drive, Colorado Springs.

Expect the light show to be going on from now until Halloween each night from 7:00 p.m. to 9 p.m., and don’t be afraid to hop out of your car and boogie with the music!