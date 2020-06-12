Special project encourages mask use in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — 27-year-old Anthony Pedersen is no stranger to helping others.

A student at the Skills Academy Day Program, Pederson also volunteers at the Care and Share Food Bank, but now he has a new mission.

“God, in my heart,” Pedersen said.

“He always says, ‘God puts it in his heart.’ And he said, ‘I want to do something to help the people,” said Janiece Carlson, Pedersen’s grandmother.

That mission is a T-shirt with a message.

“His belief, as a special needs young man, is that if you wear a mask, we can beat this thing. And that’s what he put on the shirt,” Carlson said.

This comes after the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention recommended face masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We worried about a second wave. He really believes that a mask has made a difference in keeping the curve down,” Carlson said.

Carlson helped with the design and even calmed Pedersen’s concerns.

“He was worried about people’s opinion. He’s afraid that people would get mad. And I told him about you know, explained to him about freedom of speech, and the fact that he can say, ‘if you wear a mask.’ He’s not demanding people wear to mask. So, it’s up to them if they want to do that,” Carlson said.

Calrson says Pedersen used part of his government stimulus check to start the project, and he hopes to meet his goal.

“$5,000” Pedersen said.

Sell $5,000 worth of T-shrits.

He says the proceeds will be split between food banks and to buying more personal protective equipment for those on the frontlines of the pandemic.

To help spread the message, pedersen also wants to send shirts to those in office.

“To Governor Polis, he even wanted to send one to Governor Cuomo in New York because that’s where we’re originally from, and the president of course,”

It’s a message pedersen hopes people will take in.

“Because my mask protects you and your mask protects me,” Carlson said.

“Yes,” Pedersen said.

To help Pedersen reach his goal, email: host@thenetworkingdivahour.com