Snow and frozen temps hit Colorado Springs causing overturned cars

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sunday evening’s snowstorm caused multiple cars to flip upside down and others to get stuck on sides of the road in Colorado Springs.

The damage was seen Monday throughout the city as snowplows continued to work to clear the roads before temperatures started to drop again.

With temperatures dropping into the single digits Monday night, FOX21 Storm Team Meteorologist Emily Roehler said to take it slow for the morning commute.

Operations Manager Jack Ladley said the city of Colorado Springs had a full call-out of their plows Monday evening and warned that there will be slick spots on the roads as they try to clear the remainder of the storm.

An El Paso County spokesperson told FOX21 they had 36 trucks working in all areas since Sunday night and Priority 1 roads have been cleared, with 95% of Priority 2 roads treated as of Monday afternoon. They will continue to work on Priority 3 roads through Tuesday.

To see where your house falls on the priority map, click here.

For the latest weather coverage, download the FOX21 Weather app and follow FOX21 on Twitter for weather updates.