Skate in the Park back at Acacia Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — Downtown Colorado Springs’ Skate in the Park is officially open for the 2019 season.

Every year, an ice rink is built at Acacia Park for both adults and kids to enjoy.

Friday marked their soft opening, which was warmer than recent days.

“You never know what to expect. Generally, cold weather actually helps our business. People are more inclined to come skating when it’s a little snowy outside and the winter weather’s in the air. But sunny days are fun too. Really, anytime is a great time to go skating outdoors,” said Andrew Rummel, general manager for the Colorado Springs’ Ice Rinks.

Skate in the Park’s grand opening will be held Friday, November 15, with free skating from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“This year, we’ll be launching Bobby the seal. That’s our little skate trainer in lieu of the buckets. And really, as long as a kid can fit in the skates, we can get them out there,” Rummel said.

The ick rink will be part of several events, from the downtown tree lighting ceremony, a hockey tournament, figure skating demos and more.

“We’ve partnered with Downtown Partnership and really, this rink drives a lot of business down to local restaurants and shops, and so it’s a really good experience for everyone to come downtown, spend time with the family skating, go get a bite to eat afterward. So, it’s a really great thing for the downtown to have,” Rummel said.

The ice rink will available until February 23.

Click here for a full list of events and times.