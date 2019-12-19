Sights of the Season: a moment of warmth

PUEBLO WEST — As Monica Minx and her fiance were driving near Walmart and ENT Bank in Pueblo West Tuesday, she saw something that warmed her heart.

“There was a homeless man on the corner and this gentleman walked out of the parking lot over at the bank where he parked. And he walked up to him and took his Under Armor sweater off and handed it to him,” Minx said.

She snapped a picture and shared the moment to a Pueblo West Facebook page.

“He actually treated him like a human being. And I think a lot of people these days, they just in general, they don’t treat people in need like people. And it’s so easy to judge someone when you don’t know what they’re going through, or what their background is, or what put them there or what they’re actually trying to do to better themselves,” Minx said.

Her post got more than 800 likes and tons of comments in support of the random act of kindness.

The picture even got around to that man, who commented back.

“He was like yeah, ‘that was my favorite Under Armor sweater and everything.’ It was just amazing,” Minx said.

Minx says she and fiance keep extra sweaters in their car, ready to give out to anyone in need.

But on this Tuesday, they were in a rental car and didn’t have them on hand. So, she says she was extra thankful to see a stranger step up to help out.

“Kindness doesn’t cost you anything,” Minx said.

And she hopes this moment, our Sight of the Season, inspires you to help someone else.

If you see a good deed, snap a picture or send video to news@kxrm.com.