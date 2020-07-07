Shop like a local: Manitou Springs hopes to boost struggling summer sales

COLORADO SPRINGS — What would normally be a busy summer season, is moving slow.

“Everyone’s struggling business-wise, so we’re trying to do as much as we can to actually bring that extra business back in,” said Mackenzie Helms, Marketing Coordinator for Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce looking to bring in more Colorado visitors through its new campaign: Shop, Eat, Stay, and Play Like a Local.

“It’s nowhere near the business that we typically would have during the summer period. Over the weekends, we are seeing a lot more of that similar feel, what it typically would have been. But past that point, we do lose so much of that business that we’re typically expecting and that the town thrives off of,” Helms said.

From now until August of next year, visitors with a discount card can save at 28 businesses; normally only available to those who live in Manitou.

“Those businesses are really hurting. So, even just getting the discount from them, we were wary of asking that to begin with. But, doing it this way, we feel like it’s going to be a good way to actually bring business into their shops and give them opportunities to stay in business and keep making money,” Helms said.

Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce is also offering a special buy one, get one free ziplining deal until September 15th.

“Any $50 in receipts from businesses here in Manitou can be brought over to the Chamber of Commerce of building. If you do that, we’ll give you as many vouchers for buy one, get one free ziplining with Adventures Out West as you have $50 in receipts. So, come and grab those with the discount cards as well,” Helms said.

You can get your free discount card at the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce building at 354 Manitou Ave, Manitou Springs, CO 80829.