Shoe-free summers cause spike in serious burns every year

COLORADO SPRINGS — Olivia weeks was getting ready to celebrate her second birthday when her mom heard her screaming.

“By the time I ran inside and got her feet under some you know, tempid water, we were alredy seeing blisters forming on her feet,” said Erika Weeks, Olivia’s mother.

Erika says it was a June morning around 70-degrees.

Olivia had been playing outside in her neighbor’s yard, jumping on their trampoline and running around without shoes on.

Olivia suffered burns to 75-percent of her feet from playing outside.

“We don’t still know what surface it was, but it could have been anything to their cement patio, their wood patio, a welcome mat, or I hear from the Burn Center that the door frame of the sliding glass door is really common,” Erika said.

According to Children’s Hospital Colorado, foot burns like Olivia’s are common and spike during the summer.

“Being so little and she wasn’t really talking a lot at that point, so she was probably just running around and thinking, ‘oh, that kind of hurts,’ I mean, that’s what we’re guessing. And the neighbor was like, ‘she was fine and she was playing and all of the sudden she sat down and she was screaming,” Erika said.

Erika says they took Olivia to Children’s Colorado’s Burn Center, where recovery took time.

“She kind of had to relearn how to walk and because she was so young, she had only been walking for about a year, which you would think that you’re pretty well into it, but this kind of trauma had given her a setback,” Erika said.

“They were really, really polite and nice. And they even told me that my blisters were bubbles to make me feel better,” Olivia said.

“She had to get confident where she would walk on different surfaces. It was really bizarre like I would think a two-year-old would forget it and not think about it anymore, but she would not step off of carpet with bare feet,” Erika said.

Now, at 7 years old, Olivia is spreading the message to other kids.

“What you can do to prevent burned feet is wear shoes all the time, unless you’re inside,” Olivia said.

Click here for a look Children’s Colorado’s burn prevention tips.

Erika and Olivia are fundraising to give back to Children’s Colorado’s Burn Center.

Click here to learn more.