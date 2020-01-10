Sheriff’s Office announces scholarship for Pueblo County students

PUEBLO, Colo — The County Sheriffs of Colorado, Inc. (CSOC) will award a $1,000 scholarship to a Pueblo County student this spring.

Scholarship announcements have been mailed to all high school offices in Pueblo County and to all Colorado higher education institutions.

>> Click here to view an application

This is the 42nd year the County Sheriff’s of Colorado has made such scholarships available to deserving students. A scholarship will be awarded in more than 30 Colorado counties this year.

Applications will be reviewed by a local citizens’ committee appointed by Sheriff Taylor. The recipient will be selected based on criteria established by CSOC to include leadership, merit, character and involvement and career purpose.

To be eligible to apply, the student must be a legal permanent resident of Pueblo County and must be enrolled in or applying to a vocational training program or institution of higher learning in Colorado as a full or part-time student. There are no restrictions as to the course of study or training which may be pursued and no restrictions are placed upon applications by reason of race, creed, age sex or national origin, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deadline to submit an application is February 24.

For more information, contact local high schools or Yvette Robinson at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6407.