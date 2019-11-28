Serving up holiday meals for hundreds in need

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thanksgiving came early for our neighbors in need.

Springs Rescue Mission hosted a Thanksgiving meal for the homeless downtown on Wednesday afternoon. Around 700 people received a warm meal served by almost 200 volunteers.

Flu shots, medical services, and winter coats were also given out.

Other support services were available, in the hope of assisting our neighbors out of homelessness.

“I think it’s a time when sometimes they may have lost family members or been separated from family, so it’s nice to be in a community event where they can feel like they are part of a family,” said President and CEO Larry Yonker.

