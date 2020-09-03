See it in Colorado Springs before it travels to France: Monument pays tribute to French Resistance

COLORADO SPRINGS — A monument is being created in Colorado Springs that tells a story of the French Resistance.

“It represents the three components of the resistance. The Guerilla fighter, the Underground, and the Auxiliary,” said Joseph Ivanov, a soldier based out of Fort Carson.

Ivanov is working on it with international artist, Stephen Spears.

According to Ivanov, the work of the French Resistance is easily overlooked among other events during WWII.

This piece will serve as a tribute.

“This is every man, woman, and child, which is the representation of the three figures in this piece coming together who were irregular soldiers. They weren’t the, you know, the uniformed soldiers. They had to come off of the farms and come out of the towns and cities and find ways behind scenes to make as strong of an impact as they could, and they ended up saving thousands and thousands of lives,” Spears said.

“What’s unique about these is the Guerilla cannot operate in a denied area. He’s a combatant essentially. The underground is part of the organization that can work in a denied area that the combatant cannot conduct operations. And the auxiliary is your part of the department that provides assistance, information, logistics,” Ivanov said.

Two of the three parts of the monument are on display now at Range Gallery, but there is still work to do.

“The Guerilla soldier’s there at the ready you know, and you can sense the intensity of his stance and yet he has one hand on his stun gun and the other comforting the arm of the woman sending the coded message. And the young boy is there having delivered the message off of the carrier pigeon,”

The project is set to be complete in one year, with a dedication ceremony in France on the anniversary of D-Day.

“It is intended to take you around to show how they all had to work together and that connection between them all. And then there are subtle things and not so subtle things. They in the composition itself that help tell the story of Normandy,” Spears said.

Ivanov and Spears are trying to raise funds in order to complete this project. Click here for more on how to help.