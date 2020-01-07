Seamless transition for Downtown Colorado Springs staple

COLORADO SPRINGS — After 27 years of hard work, Chris Sondermann, one of the original founders of Terra Verde, has announced her retirement.

Terra Verde, one of downtown’s most successful retailers and clothing boutiques, announced that its founder and owner, Chris Sondermann, is retiring, and has sold Terra Verde to Leah Fitzgerald Riehl and Carrie Hibbard Baker.

Riehl and Baker have both been a part of Terra Verde for years, acting as the management team. They have set the tone of personalized, caring service, leading the charge in buying and marketing, and supporting the culture of the business.

Changes to the store are inevitable, but for now, both co-owners agree they don’t need or want to change anything.

“We would not change a thing — we love the way the store is right now and it’s truly the customers that make it so awesome so we would absolutely keep it the same,” said new Co-Owner of Terra Verde Leah Fitzgerald Riehl.

Sondermann is saying goodbye to almost 40 years of working on the same block.

“I will miss the people, the relationships I’ve formed over the years and of course the creativity of Terre Verde that’s something that I have loved and have a passion for, but I’m ready to have a blank slate and see what is new on the horizon too,” Sondermann said.