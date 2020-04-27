Safer-at-Home: What it means

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado entered the Safer-at-Home phase Monday, but Governor Jared Polis says this doesn’t mean life goes back to normal.

In fact, he says the goal in this phase is to maintain 60-65-percent physical distancing.

Here’s what this means for counties following the state guidelines:

Everyone is encouraged to stay home as much as possible, limiting social interactions.

Vulnerable populations and older adults should stay home unless absolutely necessary.

Elective medical and dental procedures will resume under strict precautions.

Continue to wear your mask when out.

Gatherings are still limited to no more than 10 people.

Continue to avoid hugs and handshakes.

Stay six feet away from others.

Guidelines for nursing homes and senior care facilities have not changed, they will continue to have visiting restrictions.

Critical businesses remain open under strict precautions, continuing frequent cleanings, social distancing, and employees all wearing masks.

Retail businesses may open for curbside pick-up or delivery.

Real estate showings can resume, but no open houses.

K-12 schools and post-secondary institutions will continue to suspend in-person instruction for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.

Remember, if you are sick, stay home.

Local governments can choose to either match the state guidelines or relax theirs.

In order to do so, local governments will need to show proof of 14 consecutive days of decline of COVID-19 cases in their county, along with an application to the Colorado Department Of Public Health and Environment, with a COVID-19 supression plan approved by local public health authority and all local hospitals and elected leadership.

El Paso County will match the state guidelines.

Click here for further details on the guidelines.