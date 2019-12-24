Rockin’ around Colorado Springs: your favorite Christmas song

COLORADO SPRINGS — Christmas Eve means it’s time for Christmas festivities and Christmas jingles?

A new survey from verizonspecials.com found the top favorite Christmas song in each state.

The favorite in Colorado? Jingle bells.

Even Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers jingles all the way.

“We got our grandkids here, our two daughters. There’s nothing better than to get everybody from around the country together for Christmas time,” Suthers said.

For kids, however, the favorite Christmas jam had to do with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, although their reasoning is suspect.

One child trailed off in the middle of the thought,

“Rudolph the red nose reindeer, because..” said Derick Gonzales.

Another child just couldn’t explain her love for the song.

“I don’t know, it just gets me in the spirit every time,” said Nataly Rodriguez.

One family takes their favorite Christmas tune so seriously, they held an official vote.

“We did a bracket of Christmas songs and narrowed it down to one. That was Jingle Bell Rock,” said Kerri Mitchell.

Click here to see the favorite Christmas song in each state.