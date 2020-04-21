Purple Up! Day: Celebrating military children in a new way

COLORADO SPRINGS — The coronavirus pandemic is changing the way the Month of the Military Child can be celebrated.

“This year, we were scheduled to have a purple ball, we were scheduled to have a military family appreciation day, which we’ve been doing for the last couple of years. And then we have purple up day, where all the schools dress up in purple, have purple signs, purple wigs. And then they take pictures as a sign of support for our military children,” said Melissa Dashner, a military student transition consultant for School District 49.

The Military Child Education Coalition says it’s important because oftentimes, military kids are overlooked, or their lifestyle are not understood.

“The average military family moves every two to three years. So, that means in a child’s k-12 academic school years, they may move six to nine times. So, there’s lots of things that they go through, their parents deploy. Deployments normally run around seven months and with the current pandemic, we have members who haven’t been able to be home In over a year,” Dashner said.

This year, School District 49 is moving Purple Up! Day to social media on April 22.

Why purple? It’s a combination of colors representing all U.S. military branches.

“Wear purple, have a sign that shows your appreciation, record a short video of thanks and post it your social media with the hashtags of #PurpleUp and #PurpleUpSOCO, standing for southern Colorado,” Dashner said.

D-49 hopes to create an online community to support these kids.