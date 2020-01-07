Pueblo Zoo kicks off bison conservation efforts in 2020

PUEBLO — 2020 will be the year of the bison, as conservation efforts kick off at the Pueblo Zoo.

“When people get to come to Pueblo Zoo, not only are they helping out our bison here, but a portion of their ticket prices, because of this new conservation group working together, they can have some of that money go towards the actual Laramie Foothills Bison Conservation Herd. So, they’re not only helping our animals here in captivity, but they’re helping those populations that are out there being managed to hopefully bring out there to the wild,” said Meiyer Torrisi, section keeper at the Pueblo Zoo.

Adult male bison can weigh up to 2,000 pounds, with adult females weighing in around 1,500 pounds.

“While they’re not endangered, they are still very vulnerable. And so, part of what we’re doing here with Laramie Foothills, is just trying to increase the genetic diversity for the wild population,” Torrisi said.

The Pueblo Zoo is home to four bison: three males and one female.



“We actually do have a Bison Behind the Scenes Tour here, where if you want to meed Syd and Ginger and all the rest of them up close and personal, it’s only $55 per person for non-members and it’s a very great experience. You will definitely not regret it,” Torrisi said.

You can meet the bison on Fridays and Saturdays at 2:00 p.m.