Pueblo students meet birds of prey

PUEBLO, Colo — Students at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School got up close and personal with a few birds Thursday.

Hawkquest brought over four different birds for students to learn from, including a bald eagle, an owl, a falcon, and a free-flying hawk.

The Colorado nonprofit holds a one-hour “birds of prey” lecture to teach students about the importance of different raptor species and the role each bird plays in our ecosystems.

Hawkquest will continue their lectures at different Pueblo schools throughout the next two weeks.