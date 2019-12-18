Pueblo Police pass out thousands of gifts to elementary students

PUEBLO, Colo — Christmas came early for thousands of elementary school kids in Pueblo this week.

Pueblo police officers handed out thousands of gifts as a part of the Toys for Tots program.

Over 7,300 toys were distributed to 20 schools in District 60.

The U.S. Marine Corps. Reserve Toys for Tots Program generously donated the toys so every child could have a new toy for Christmas.

“This is very dear to my heart because I was a former police officer, my son’s a police officer, and the two gentlemen that spearheaded this, I feel very close to them,” said Floyd Gallegos, Principal at Parkview Elementary.

To learn more about Toys for Tots or to donate, click here.