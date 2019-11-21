Presents for Patriots brings joy to military families this holiday season

MONUMENT, Colo. — ‘Tis the season to be jolly, but it can be hard for some local children to enjoy the holidays while something is missing in their lives.

That’s why one high school junior from Monument started a local toy drive for kids with parents who are deployed over Christmas. This is something Olivia Tighe is too familiar with since her dad is usually deployed during the holidays.

This year, she’s spreading holiday cheer to children and families going through what hers has been through. She started a project, called Presents for Patriots, and is collecting Christmas toys to give to local kids who will be missing one or both of their parents this holiday season.

“It’ll never be the same as them not being there but cherish the moment you have with them, don’t take anything for granted. Take as much time with them as possible because you never know when you’re parent is going to get deployed. Even if your parent is not there, just make it the best Christmas you can,” said Olivia Tighe.

Tighe has received enough donations to make this Christmas brighter for 30 military families across southern Colorado. And with your help, she can reach even more families.

Tighe is collecting unwrapped toys through the middle of December. You can donate gifts for newborn babies and youngsters up to 18-years-old. Tighe will wrap all the presents and deliver them to local military families with parents currently serving overseas.

“Most of the kids that we have gifts for were given to us by a point of contact at the Peterson Air Force Base, the Air Force Academy, and Schriever Air Force Base. They told us the age and gender of the families that have one or both parents who are deployed,” said Tighe.

Tighe, who is also a Girl Scout, will earn her Girl Scout Gold Award Project for the work she’s done on Presents for Patriots. She’s dedicated close to 80 hours spreading the word, gathering gifts and making sure every military family gets something special this Christmas.

“I don’t care how many hours as long as everybody gets their gift, everybody gets what will help them have an awesome Christmas,” said Tighe.