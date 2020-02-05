Preparations underway at AFA Falcon Stadium for NHL Stadium Series game

COLORADO SPRINGS– The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Mobile Refrigeration Unit arrived at the Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium to begin construction for the outdoor hockey rink, which will be built for the 2020 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game.

The game is set for February 15, where the Colorado Avalanche are set to host the LA Kings at 5:30 p.m.





Crews worked on snow removal and spent the afternoon placing panels over the turf on Tuesday. The rink will take days to construct ahead of the game.

According to the NHL, approximately 20,000 gallons of water will be needed to create the two-inch ice surface.

The ice surface is whitened using approximately 350 gallons of water-soluble paint. The finishing touches, lines, and logos are then painted and placed on the surface, with more ice built on top.

Last month, the NHL announced country music star Sam Hunt would headline the event, performing after the first intermission.

This event will be the second NHL outdoor game ever to be held in the state of Colorado.

The first outdoor game was held at Coors Field in Denver, back in February of 2016, when the Avalanche hosted the Detroit Red Wings.

This marks the first outdoor hockey game to be held at the Air Force Academy.

>>To learn more about the NHL Stadium Series game, and for tickets, click here.