Pizza with a purpose: Colorado Springs businesses thanks St. Francis healthcare workers

COLORADO SPRINGS– Hospital workers at St. Francis Medical Center enjoyed a tasty surprise after local businesses teamed up to provide $4,000 worth of pizza, salads, and desserts for them to enjoy.

Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse and SYNQ3 Restaurant Solutions delivered 150 large pizzas, 100 side salads and 150 desserts split into two waves to provide lunch and/or dinner for the hospital’s caregivers, especially those who have been working in COVID care.

“We want to say thank you to all the doctors, nurses and other hospital employees who have served during this pandemic and continue to serve our community. We’re excited to support these frontline heroes with one of our biggest passions: food,” SYNQ3’s CEO Steve Bigari said.

SYNQ3 Restaurant Solutions is a restaurant technology and innovations company in Colorado Springs that synchronizes people, process and technology to enhance ordering, improve guest experiences, and increase restaurant sales and profits.

The generous surprise was appreciated by hospital staff who have been battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When were working so hard there’s people who work 12-hour shifts, and you know, it’s hard to make sure you get that time and get that break… and just knowing there’s something warm and delicious – or sweet – and something really nice that’s just going to make you take five minutes and think ‘Ok now I have a little bit of strength, I have a little bit of energy,’ and can keep going and do what I need to do,'” said Clare Hall, Rehab Education Coordinator at St. Francis Medical Center.

Parry’s Pizzeria has two locations in Colorado Springs:

1268 Interquest Parkway, Suite 100

Colorado Springs, Colorado 80921

5697 Barnes Rd, #130

Colorado Springs, Colorado 80917

Click here for their website.