Pikes Peak Library District reopens July 1

COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting Wednesday, Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) will reopen its doors at almost all facilities and mobile libraries.

“We’re so excited to welcome patrons back into their public libraries,” said Chief Librarian & CEO John Spears. “While we did everything we could to continue serving the community during our temporary closure, we know this step will further ensure our resources are as accessible as possible.”

Like many facilities around Colorado, PPLD was forced to close due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. PPLD was closed for 15 weeks.

“We factored a lot of things into it but at the end we just decided that the safest thing for both our staff and patrons was to close down on March 16,” said Spears.

But that’s about to change as they resume limited indoor library services July 1.

When you visit, you’ll be able to:

Browse the physical collection

Use self-checkout machines and service desks

Make one, 55-minute reservation for computers per day (Call (719) 389-8968 to make your reservation!)

Use fax and copier machines without staff assistance

Charge your devices

Make a 55-minute reservation to access Special Collections in the 1905 Carnegie Library

Restrictions will be in place to ensure the health and safety of Library staff and patrons, adhering to public health recommendations and guidance from El Paso County Public Health.

Here is what you can expect when you return to use the Library to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Cloth face coverings or masks will be required by all patrons and staff to enter all libraries. (If you do not have one, PPLD can provide you with a mask. Some exemptions do apply, such as for those under the age of 2.)

to enter all libraries. (If you do not have one, PPLD can provide you with a mask. Some exemptions do apply, such as for those under the age of 2.) New capacity limits will be enforced at each location, and when capacity is reached, patrons will need to wait outside until others are ready to leave following their brief visits.

will be enforced at each location, and when capacity is reached, patrons will need to wait outside until others are ready to leave following their brief visits. The number of patrons inside will be monitored at all times.

at all times. Staff will regularly sanitize frequently touched items like handles, counters, and copiers. Computers will be cleaned between each use.

frequently touched items like handles, counters, and copiers. Computers will be cleaned between each use. If you retrieve a book from a shelf but decide you don’t want it , please place it on the designated cart instead of re-shelving it yourself.

, please place it on the designated cart instead of re-shelving it yourself. All fax machines, copiers, and computers will be self-service only ; staff can only offer assistance at services desks, behind a protective shield.

; staff can only offer assistance at services desks, behind a protective shield. Some computers will not be available as we encourage patrons and staff to remain six feet apart in our computer labs (so make your reservation ahead of time by calling (719) 389-8968!)

as we encourage patrons and staff to remain six feet apart in our computer labs (so make your reservation ahead of time by calling (719) 389-8968!) Other items and areas that will remain temporarily unavailable or closed to the public: Furniture, water fountains, children’s play area, meeting and study rooms, studios, and makerspaces.

“We’re doing everything in our power not only to comply with public health recommendations but to go beyond that, even, to ensure our patrons and staff can safely be in our public spaces during this ongoing pandemic,” Spears said.

Hours of operation will vary by location, and the first hour will be reserved for people who are at higher risk of serious complications from COVID-19. Curbside services will continue at all libraries, along with many ways to use the library remotely.

For more information click here.