Pikes Peak Library District offers online book clubs, resources during pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is offering a variety of online resources for all ages during the pandemic.

While all PPLD facilities remain temporarily closed, librarians and staff members are working to provide virtual book clubs, poetry readings, and other live events on Facebook and Zoom to keep readers engaged.

FOX21 spoke with Kayah Swanson, Director of Public Relations & Marketing at PPLD, about the importance of staying engaged during the pandemic:

Click here to learn how to use the library remotely.

Online resources (by age):

For adults:

Get recommendations during our interactive reader’s advisory!

Mondays & Thursdays, 1 – 2 p.m. (hosted on Facebook by PPLD Adult Education)

Looking for new books, authors, movies, and TV shows? Our librarians have plenty of recommendations and will give real-time suggestions!

Mondays & Thursdays, 1 – 2 p.m. (hosted on Facebook by PPLD Adult Education) Looking for new books, authors, movies, and TV shows? Our librarians have plenty of recommendations and will give real-time suggestions! Participate in a live virtual book club!

Tuesdays, 3 – 4 p.m. (Zoom; see our Facebook events for log-in access.)

Share what you have been reading and get recommendations from other readers. Also, learn about PPLD resources that can help you find your next great read! It will take place on Zoom each week.

Tuesdays, 3 – 4 p.m. (Zoom; see our Facebook events for log-in access.) Share what you have been reading and get recommendations from other readers. Also, learn about PPLD resources that can help you find your next great read! It will take place on Zoom each week. Watch a poetry reading!

Wednesdays, 3 p.m. (hosted on Facebook by PPLD Adult Education)

Tune in for a weekly poetry reading. Can’t make it live? You can always view the videos whenever it’s convenient for you.

Wednesdays, 3 p.m. (hosted on Facebook by PPLD Adult Education) Tune in for a weekly poetry reading. Can’t make it live? You can always view the videos whenever it’s convenient for you. Watch a selected movie, and then join us for a live community discussion!

Fridays, 4 p.m. (Zoom; see our Facebook events for selected movies and more details.)

We supply the movie list, you supply your own popcorn! Each week our team will feature several movies from PPLD’s streaming movie service, Kanopy, then host curated discussions about the selected movies. View the movie anytime leading up to the discussion, which will take place using Zoom. (Please note that some movies may be rated R and contain adult themes.)

Fridays, 4 p.m. (Zoom; see our Facebook events for selected movies and more details.) We supply the movie list, you supply your own popcorn! Each week our team will feature several movies from PPLD’s streaming movie service, Kanopy, then host curated discussions about the selected movies. View the movie anytime leading up to the discussion, which will take place using Zoom. (Please note that some movies may be rated R and contain adult themes.) Check out staff picks from Regional History & Genealogy!

Daily (hosted on Facebook by PPLD Special Collections)

The team will share a post each day, highlighting individual staff member’s interests.

For kids & families:

Participate in a virtual Storytime!

Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. (hosted on Facebook by PPLD Kids)

A children’s librarian will invite you to join in a sing-along and then read a children’s book. Can’t make it live? You can always view the videos whenever it’s convenient for you.

Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. (hosted on Facebook by PPLD Kids) A children’s librarian will invite you to join in a sing-along and then read a children’s book. Can’t make it live? You can always view the videos whenever it’s convenient for you. Try a new craft or experiment at home!

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. (hosted on Facebook by PPLD Kids)

A children’s librarian will lead an art, craft, or experiment project with items that can be found in a cupboard. Can’t make it live? You can always view the videos whenever it’s convenient for you.

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. (hosted on Facebook by PPLD Kids) A children’s librarian will lead an art, craft, or experiment project with items that can be found in a cupboard. Can’t make it live? You can always view the videos whenever it’s convenient for you. Join us for a virtual song & rhyme time!

Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. (hosted on Facebook by PPLD Kids)

A children’s librarian will lead a “Baby/Toddler Time” program that focuses on songs and rhymes. Can’t make it live? You can always view the videos whenever it’s convenient for you.

For teens:

Test your skills in a digital escape room!

Mondays

Looking to put your puzzling skills to the test? Check back here each week, and we’ll provide a new digital escape room to try with your family at home or virtually with friends. First up, visit the Hogwarts Digital Escape Room, created by Sydney Krawiec, Youth Services Librarian, at Peters Township Public Library in McMurray, PA.

Mondays Looking to put your puzzling skills to the test? Check back here each week, and we’ll provide a new digital escape room to try with your family at home or virtually with friends. First up, visit the Hogwarts Digital Escape Room, created by Sydney Krawiec, Youth Services Librarian, at Peters Township Public Library in McMurray, PA. Be a part of the review crew!

Anytime

Anyone from 13 – 18 years old can write an original book review and get an hour of volunteer credit! Check out some past book reviews for examples. Those who are interested can contact our Young Adult Services team to find out more and get started.

>Click here to visit the Pikes Peak Library District website.