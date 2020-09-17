Peak Home Performance tips to prepare your furnace before temperatures drop

COLORADO SPRINGS — With the early snow in September and winter approaching, people in the heating industry are becoming busy.

Peak Home Performance’s Business Development Manager, Eric Latus, spoke with FOX21 about five things you want to check when doing a provision tune-up on your heating system.

Here are Peak Home Performance’s tips to prepare your furnace for winter.

Tip #5 – Check amperage draw on the motors

Checking your amperage draw on the motors gives you an excellent indication of the lifespan on the motors and how healthy they are operating.

Tip #4 – Flame signal strength

A weak flame signal is a leading cause of intermittent failures, which leads to a complete system shut down.

Tip #3 – Gas leaks

Dangers of gas leaks are ever-present; they can appear at any time out of nowhere. Peak Home Performance says to check all the gas pipes leading to the furnace to ensure there are no leaks.

Tip #2 – Proper venting on the furnace

Furnaces are made to vent to the outside, so if there’s a blockage somewhere on the pipe or in the chimney that can back up, or if your inducer motor isn’t operating correctly to properly vent gases through the heat exchanger and vent them to the outside.

If there’s a break in the pipe somewhere, that can lead to a hazardous situation within the house, because according to Peak Home Performance, you get byproducts from the combustion which can carry with the carbon monoxide and leak into the home.

Tip #1 – Check heat exchanger

As metal heats up and cools down, it expands and contracts, what that does is it creates weak spots in the metal. In those weak spots, cracks can form, and as those cracks form once they heat up again, they open up into holes; that is your only protection between the flame and the byproducts of the combustion and what comes into your breathable air. Breathable air is the air that goes into your house, and if that’s carrying carbon monoxide, that can create a serious situation.

BONUS TIP: Check your heating system annually.

It’s always a good time to get your heating system checked out at least once a year.