Parkinson dance class helps with much more than movement

Digital Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — Experience one of the most important programs for Parkinson’s disease in the country and it’s in Colorado Springs.

Ormao Dance Company holds dancing for Parkinson’s classes every Friday, where teachers incorporate movement from modern dance, ballet, tap, and more to stimulate the mind and body of their participants to improve balance, flexibility, and mood in Parkinson patients.

“We have a great amount of fun there is a wonderful sense of community and that we are engaging awareness of ourselves, so it helps with improving balance, flexibility and really importunately mood — I feel like I see a huge shift in peoples mood during the class,” said lead teacher Laura Hymers Treglia.

In Dance for PD classes, participants are empowered to explore movement and music in ways that are refreshing, enjoyable, stimulating, and creative.

Some of the world’s leading neurologists and specialists in movement disorder recommend Dance for PD classes for their patients.

Care partners, friends, and spouses are encouraged to not only bring their partners but also to take the class. There is no charge to take the class as a partner, and who knows you might see your spouse in a new way.

Dance for Parkinson’s classes are held on Fridays at Ormao Dance Company located off S. Spruce St from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM, it’s $5 per class, and drop-in participants are welcome!

For more information, contact Laura at (719) 640-8478 or by email laura.hymers@gmail.com. Or, visit their website.

