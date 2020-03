COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened Monday at 12:45 a.m. on Kodiak Dr., near Monterey Rd. and Circle Dr.

According to CSFD Capt. Mike Smaldino, a second fire engine was called as the fire had spread to a neighboring home.

Smaldino says a total of nine people were displaced: seven adults and two children, and three dogs.

Picture Courtesy: Twitter @CSFDPIO

No injuries were reported to the occupants or fire fighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.