Overcoming COVID-19: Part Two

COLORADO SPRINGS — In part one of ‘Overcoming COVID-19’, we focused on local impacts like restaurants closing their doors, workers losing their jobs, and the fear of the unknown.

For part two of the series, FOX21 Digital Now team is taking a looking at what’s working for these businesses and how you can help.

FOX21 Digital Now spoke with Vice President of Communications for Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs Laurel Prud’ Homme, who says many of the restaurants have been able to be really innovative and they are offering carry-out services, but they are also doing creative things.

But that’s because well, they have to it’s the only way they can stay open during the statewide stay-at-home order.

“We are also working with our local businesses and connecting them to resources that are available, whether it’s connecting them to additional funding, small business loans, or simply just helping them connect with their customer base,” said Laurel.

Over at Mckenzie’s Chop House, customers can pick up the perfect T-bone steak and cook it at home; you have Ashley’s Attic, who are making their sales in a unique way over FaceTime. Terra Verde is also doing a hybrid-online shopping where if you see something you like on social media, you call them up, and they will ship it to you or bring it to the curb. There is also Mountain Chalet – if you give them a call, they will set up a personal shopping tour just for you!

Russ Ware one of the owners of Good Neighbors, and in addition to running a kitchen and bar, they’ve got this new neighborhood market.

“This kind of a situation is when we’re all really, I think called to kind of stir up what’s within us, our own gifts, our own abilities,” says Ware.

Whether it’s ordering curbside color from Bella Salon, watching a virtual concert from the Black Sheep, or watching a Kimball’s Theatre movie from your living room. It’s always a good idea to support local businesses when you can.

Continue to follow ‘Overcoming COVID-19’ with FOX21 Digital Now for more on this pandemic’s effect on Colorado Springs.