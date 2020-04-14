Overcoming COVID-19: Part Three

COLORADO SPRINGS — In part two of ‘Overcoming COVID-19’, we looked at how some local businesses are being more innovative with finding new ideas to keep their doors open during a statewide stay at home order.

For part three of the series, FOX21 Digital Now Team is highlighting the resources available to small business owners and a really simple way for community members to do their part.

ServiceIndustry.tips is a program where you can just go online and tip out of work service industry employees. 72,000 of these service industry workers are signed up in about 275 cities across the US, including, right here in Colorado Springs.

According to Aaron Maynard, who is the local admin for ServiceIndustry.tips, “in Colorado Springs, we have about 650 workers signed up; as of today, we’ve got almost sixty thousand page views since we started, and almost a thousand tips have been given in just Colorado Springs.”

That’s a lot of traction for a site that launched less than one month ago by people in the industry who saw a need.

100% of tips donated on this site go to the affected worker, and the site has people going through and checking to make sure the people that are signing up to be apart of the site are actually who they say they are.

It’s all about giving back! Like the time you got bagels donated for a fun run, or you may have collected proceeds from burger sales for a fundraiser on a Share-It-Night.

“You know restaurants are always asked, hey can you donate this can you do this for us, and finally there is a way that, you know, now people can give back to those people who helped them,” Maynard said.

FOX21 Digital Now spoke with Vice President of Communications for Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs Laurel Prud’ Homme, who says a strong core of the city affects the entire city, and it’s not just those local retailers. Still, it’s the other businesses that are downtown as well.

So the effects of the coronavirus pandemic are citywide.

“Whether you live at the north end of town or the south end of town, it’s important that our downtown is economically strong because it truly does benefit everybody,” Laurel said.

There are lots of resources available such as how to support local businesses and apply for help if you’re a small business owner.

“We want to support businesses, and we want to support people, we want to support the community,” Lauren Mckenzie, owner of the creative services firm REN Creativ in Colorado Springs said.

Supportthesprings.com tells which businesses are open, where they are, how to buy their products, how to volunteer for them, and how to donate to organizations that will help them.

It also collects resources for businesses that help in applying for grants for loans as well as allows employees to find unemployment benefits.

According to Maynard, “people are definitely seeing the need here, and we love the fact that these people who are near and dear to us are being helped and are being acknowledged even if it’s just a couple of bucks at a time.”

Almost 110,000 individual tips have gone out to these workers, and you can be apart of that even if it’s just a dollar every time you make a drink at home. Just knowing someone out there cares about you is sometimes all you need.

