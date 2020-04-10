Overcoming COVID-19: Part One

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21’s Digital Now team is taking an in-depth look at the COVID-19 pandemic and how it’s affecting our town, and how our community can make a difference.

This series ‘Overcoming COVID-19’ is a compilation of research done by FOX21 Digital Now to help paint the complete picture of this pandemic’s effect on Colorado Springs and what’s possible for us to shape the future.

It all starts not necessarily with how much you’re spending but where.

Vice President of Communications for Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs Laurel Prud’homme says, “we know that when you spend money locally more of that dollar stays in the local economy, and that’s through a variety of ways.”

It generates local jobs and tax from those sales contributes to the city’s general fund which helps pay police officers, fill potholes, etc.

According to Laurel, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic are a citywide concern, but it’s most obvious downtown where we see the largest concentration of locally owned businesses in the city.

“What we know is that when a downtown is strong the rest of the community is strong, there’s more sales tax generated in our square mile of downtown than any other square mile of the city,” said Laurel Prud’homme.

Tatiana Bailey an economist with the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs says historically recessions last on average about 11 months. But each week this pandemic drags on means a greater likelihood that our recovery will be longer more difficult.

“Because some of these people that are on unemployment eventually, if things continue on the current path, those businesses are going to die, said Bailey. And once that happens with that being almost 70% of, you know, GDP then you start looking at this U-shaped recovery.”

Meaning those people won’t have jobs to go back to and it means we’ll see a drop in consumer confidence.

FOX21 Digital Now talked to business owners and consumers across the city as well as to economists and city workers. Continue to follow Overcoming COVID-19 with FOX21 for more on this pandemic’s effect on Colorado Springs.