Overcoming COVID-19: Part Four

COLORADO SPRINGS — In part three of ‘Overcoming COVID-19’, we highlighted the resources available to small business owners, and ServiceIndustry.tips the website that is accepting tips for out-of-work service industry employees.

The series “Overcoming COVID-19” has given us the opportunity to check in with the city, local business owners, and economic experts.

For part four of the series, we’re focusing on housing.

FOX21 Digital NOW has been adding up the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic from day one, and many of us now have serious concerns about the future.

Something Tatiana Bailey, an economist at the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs, says is many of us won’t soon forget.

“Especially people that had any type of impact in terms of not being able to pay rent or their mortgage, or you know one member in the household loses a job,” said Bailey.

But something to remember is, now is not the time to fall behind if you can help it.

Laura Nelson, with the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado, says, “those who can pay rent should continue to pay rent, those evictions will still go through once this pandemic is over and the courts are open again.”

For those who can’t Nelson says help may be available, as they’re working directly with landlords and urging them to create payment plans with those affected by virus-related loss of income, they are also asking them to waive all late fees until April 30th, and refrain from any kind of rental increases.

Various nonprofits are also available to help if there’s a gap in rent that needs to be paid, go to aaschq.org for all that information.

According to Laura, “currently our owners are not concerned with raising rents, they are more concerned with keeping people housed during this pandemic.”

And we may see a bright spot when this is all said and done.

“What we found as of our fourth quarter survey is that rents have flattened a bit, and traditionally if we do end up with our economy ending up in a recession, most likely rents will drop,” said Nelson.

Then according to Bailey, “There are so many different models and scenarios out there, but we do know there’s an endpoint.”

As far as interest in living in Colorado, Nelson says she thinks if someone was planning to move here before the pandemic, that probably won’t stop them.

