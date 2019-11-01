Old North End Halloween Fun

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thursday’s cold weather didn’t phase many trick-or-treaters, as city-wide neighborhoods were buzzing with kids in costumes and adults enjoying the Halloween spirit.

Every city has that one neighborhood that stands out against all others — for Colorado Springs it’s the stunning historical houses of the Old North End.

The Old North End has become a hub for trick-or-treating with crowds of people filling the sidewalks to get candy and admire the Halloween decorations.

Several homes were decked out in creepy decoration along North Tejon Street Thursday evening, as kids went door to door for their candy fix, and parents entertained the Halloween spirit.

Something you can do that you might not want to let the kids know about is candy buybacks.

There are several dentist offices in town that will pay for your leftover sweet treats. Like Lydiatt and Duru Family Dentistry who is once again offering a Halloween candy buyback program. All you need to do is bring your candy into the office where someone will weigh it and for every pound, you will get a dollar.

All of that candy then goes Operation Gratitude, who sends it to troops, first responders and their families!