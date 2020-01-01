Newly renovated USAFA Planetarium and STEM Center reopens to big holiday crowds

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY — The Air Force Academy’s Planetarium and STEM Center is up and running again after being closed for 15 years.

Originally built in 1959 to teach cadets celestial navigation, it was closed after new technology allowed for a new way of learning.

“Luckily for us, one of our grads came back to his class reunion and was horrified to see that it was shut up. And so, he kicked in $2-million dollars to start the renovation process. Our endowment was able to raise another $3-million,” said Judy Cara, project manager of the AFA Planetarium and STEM Center.

The $5-million dollar renovation brought in a new Nano Seam 50-feet-wide dome, 110 new seats, and updated state-of-the-art technology.

“And the trend now in planetariums is for the seats to all face one direction, instead of the old system of being in around. And that enables us to use this facility for other things,” Cara said.

Including retirement and promotion ceremonies and leadership meetings.

Since reopening in March of 2019, the planetarium has seen nearly 40-thousand visitors.

“I’ve had so many people coming in and saying that they used to come here with their parents when they were little or their grandparents. And particularly over the holidays, it seemed to be a tradition to come with the family and see a show together. And so, specifically because of that, I wanted to resurrect that tradition,” Cara said.

And there’s no need to be interested in astronomy to visit.

“We do other shows, many of which were originally in IMAX theaters. So, we have shows on humpback whales, on rainforests, on volcanoes, all kinds of different things. So, if people aren’t interested in astronomy they don’t need to stay away, we have lots of other things to offer,” Cara said.

All shows are free to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

Click here for a schedule of their showings.