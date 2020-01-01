New year, new baby: New Year’s Day babies in colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Some Colorado Springs families rang in the new year a new bundle of joy.

The Goble family welcomed their new son, Samuel, at 12:35 Wednesday morning, weighing in at seven pounds and nine ounces. Samuel’s parents, Elizabeth and Chris, weren’t expecting him until later next week.

Hospital officials say Samuel is the first baby born in Colorado Springs at Evans Army Community Hospital.

Rowan Solski was born just over a week after his due date, at 1:48 Wednesday morning.

Rowan weighed in at nine pounds and officials say he is the first baby born at UCHealth Memorial North in 2020.

Parents, Patrick and Catherine, tell us Rowan’s original due date was December 23rd.

This is the first child for both the Gobles and Solskis, and all are doing well.