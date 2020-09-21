“Negative gets you nowhere”: Colorado Springs City employee earns honor from mayor

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pedro Laumbach goes the extra mile for his city.

During the Colorado Springs State of the City address, Mayor John Suthers named Laumbach 2019 City Employee of the Year.

“I just can’t believe it. You know, my coworkers and I, we put in a lot of hard work to get kind of keep the city clean,” said Laumbach, Senior Maintenance Tech with Neighborhood Services with Colorado Springs Code Enforcement.

After 14 years in local news, Laumbach decided it was time for something different.

“The adrenaline, the breaking news, the stressful situations you know, I don’t see half of the stress that I used to in news, so it’s been a nice break,” Laumbach said.

But it’s not easy, Laumback works to remove graffiti tags reported to the city through the GoCOS! app, the city website, or the mobile hotline.

He also cleaned up homeless camps prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he came up with a tracking system for abandoned shopping carts throughout the city, which the mayor commended.

“When we first started, the numbers were pretty significant. I mean, we were collecting about a hundred a month of shopping carts, and returning them to their rightful owners. They’re not just your main stores, they’re smaller stores and some of those smaller stores, those shopping carts are expensive. So, they’re very thankful to get them back,” Laumbach said.

It’s that positive attitude and work ethic that earned Laumbach his newest title, city employee of the year.

“I was always taught you know, negative gets you nowhere. So, if I can just create a smile and you know, help somebody who’s not having a good day, it makes me happy,” Laumbach said.