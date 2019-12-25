More than 300 volunteers help with Salvation Army’s Christmas lunch

COLORADO SPRINGS — More than 2,200 meals were handed out Christmas day.

It’s part of the annual Christmas lunch offered by the Salvation Army.

“I’ve had a couple of bites so far and it’s actually really good, it’s delicious. The kids like it, actually,” said Nicole Nichols, who enjoyed lunch with her family.

Nichols recently moved back to Colorado and says the Colorado Springs Salvation Army is much different than the one in her hometown in Nebraska.

“The Salvation Army has actually helped with a couple of presents yesterday to help us with, which was amazing. Because if they didn’t have any of those, my kids wouldn’t be able to have Christmas presents this year, so that was really nice of them. Nobody helps like this one’s been helping us this year. So, it’s been amazing,” Nichols said.

With five Salvation Army locations in El Paso County, it took nearly 300 volunteers to put this Christmas lunch together.

“Not many times in your life can you give someone the gift of your time. It’s something you’ll never get back, it’s something you get to give to someone else who really needs it. And they love it,” said Brian Milla, who has volunteered with the Salvation Army for five years.

For many, the lunch means everything.

“You get tired of being alone and you have companionship over here,” said Stephen Owens, who was thankful for the Christmas lunch.

“For a lot of people, hope is still alive with them, but for some, it’s not. And so, we want to not just provide a lunch meal, we want to provide an atmosphere and an environment where they feel like they’re part of a community and that hope is still alive,” said El Paso County Salvation Army Captain Doug Hanson.

And longtime volunteers say they’ll continue to come back every Christmas.

“I plan on doing this forever you know. Helping out people, it’s like the greatest feeling. I honestly can’t tell you that I’ll ever stop,” Milla said.