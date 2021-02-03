Meet Marshall: Looking for love in a pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two friends are getting creative in the name of love – to find one single 30-year-old bachelor his perfect match!

After watching a popular dating show, The Bachelor, Hanna, and Gina decided it would be fun to create a similar (local) matchmaking process for Hanna’s brother Marshall.

They created a poster that reads, “Marshall is a stand-up guy who is not into the dating apps, therefore, Hanna (Marshall’s sister), as well as her friend Gina, have decided to take matters into their own hands.”

Hanna said Marshall is in the Air Force, is family-oriented, and from Nebraska. She added that he’s funny, works out, loves skiing, traveling, and is looking for someone laid-back.

The poster instructs eligible suitors to email the matchmakers with a picture and a short introduction at HanGinForHappiness@gmail.com.

The girls plan to host a laid-back event to vet the ladies and find a perfect match for Marshall.

FOX21 interviewed Marshall on his reaction to the unique advertisement.

“I was… surprised, obviously. A little annoyed (laughter). I had nothing to do with it!” he said in a surprise Facetime call with FOX21 Digital NOW reporter Amber Jo Cooper.

Gina and Hanna said they may make this a recurring process for their single friends in the future.