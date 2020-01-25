Manitou Springs Great Fruitcake Toss goes international

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The fruitcakes to fly once again in downtown Manitou Springs for the 24th annual fruitcake toss.

The 24th annual Great Fruitcake Toss will be in Manitou Springs at Memorial Park on Saturday, January 25, at 1 P.M.

“The fruitcake toss it started here in ’96, it’s a big competition it has four events there’s speed, accuracy, balance, and distance. So you come out here you compete against other people, and you try to take home the gold and all the competition,” said Manitou Musician and Fruitcake Competitor Michael Edmiston.

Manitou has also brought the fruitcake toss international, inviting Japanese network Nippon TV to film for their show “Sekai no Hate Made Itte Q.” Comedian Daisuke Miyagawa will be competing in the Great Fruitcake Toss as part of the festival segment, which will air sometime in March.

Itte Q is Japan’s #1 rated television show, so if you’re headed to the festival you may be competing alongside Daisuke, and have the chance to be apart of the popular festival show!

