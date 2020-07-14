Making his mark: Colorado Springs man kicks off t-shirt project to promote mask-wearing

COLORADO SPRINGS — A love for helping others and a dedication to giving back to his community; that’s what keeps Anthony Pedersen pushing forward during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“I want to help people out,” said Anthony Pedersen, a special needs student, and spearheaded the Anthony project fundraiser.

27-year-old Pedersen put his money where his mouth is using money from his stimulus check to start a t-shirt project encouraging people to wear face masks with plans to give 100 percent of the proceeds to food banks.

Janiece Carlson is Pedersen grandmother, she’s been helping Anthony since he came up with the idea in May.

“Anthony started this project at the end of May when he was home isolating and quarantining and wanted to come up with a way to help,” said Carlson.

His mission to raise $5,000 and he is well underway.

Pedersen volunteers at the Care and Share Food Bank so he knew about the damages the nonprofit sustained during a recent hail storm and he wanted to do his part.

“To volunteer and then make a generous donation it really touches my heart,” Care and Share Facility CEO Lynne Telford said.

Distributing the first check to care and share Monday.

“It really shows how invested he is in our work and how much he cares about people that need food,” Telford added.

Pedersen isn’t going to stop here, according to his grandmother, he’s already talked to her about another t-shirt he came up with.

“He’s already thinking of the next project,” Carlson said.

If you’d like to buy a shirt and help Pedersen reach his goal of $5,000 click here.