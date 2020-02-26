Major progress made on new Olympic City museum

COLORADO SPRINGS — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum is one step closer to completion, as the final diamond-shaped aluminum panel was installed Wednesday.

“I see these 8,700-plus unique diamonds that have been put together to form the exterior of this building as symbolic of the thousands of unique stories that will be told inside this museum, of the incredible athletes that have worn a team USA uniform, and shown so clearly what excellence looks like on and off the playing field,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.

According to the UOPM, more than 500,000 man-hours were put into the construction of the museum.

Suthers says this will be a home to share stories of all U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

“One of the athletes described this almost as an alma mater. A place where they feel like they can belong, that their stories, and their legacy will live on,” said Michelle Dusserre Farrell, vice president of athlete engagement for USOPM.

“This museum, of course, will anchor the city southwest downtown redevelopment, it will also add significantly to our nearly half-billion-dollar sports-oriented industry here in colorado springs for decades to come,” Suthers said.

The museum is expected to be open by May of this year.