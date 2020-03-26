Lunch to go for veterans and first responders in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Military veterans and first responders will be able to pick up a free grab-n-go sack lunch Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., thanks to Level Up Coffee at 4730 Barnes Road in Colorado Springs.

The lunches will include a sandwich, chips, a fruit snack or cookie, fresh fruit, and a bottle of water.

Items that will be in the grab-n-go lunch sacks.

Sherry Ferriman, organized this giveway. She says they’ve had to adjust due to the new stay-at-home ordinance, issued Wednesday, but says one hundred sack lunches will be ready for people to pick up Friday.

Ferriman, a pastor, who served in the U.S. Navy for 23 years, runs Neutral Zone, an organization that serves military communities. She told FOX21 Digital Now about her plans to build a new community during the coronavirus pandemic, and create a safe place for military vets and first responders.

Ferriman said she wants to create a place that will “overcome the unintended consequences of what they witness – the worst of humanity.”

Level Up Coffee

Ferriman, through Level Up Coffee and Raven Retro Games, is partnering with Veterans Referring Veterans and Tri Lakes United Methodists Church for the sack lunches.

You can follow updates on any future lunches on this Facebook page.