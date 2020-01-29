Local Winter Guard teams prepare for competition

COLORADO SPRINGS — Members of Doherty High School’s Winter Guard and Summit Winter Guard are taking to the gym floor to spin, toss and dance.

If you’ve ever seen the color guard perform with a marching band, then winter guard is the same, just without the band. Giving the members of the guard center stage.

Doherty High School Winter Guard is a competitive team within the Rocky Mountain Color Guard Association (RMCGA) that consists of high school students throughout Colorado Springs School District 11, primary from Doherty High School.

Summit Winter Guard is a competitive team within the Rocky Mountain Color Guard Association (RMCGA) that consists of middle school students from Colorado Springs School District 11.

It’s no easy task to teach students how to throw, spin, and, most importantly, catch a flag, rifle, or saber.

Director of Winter Guards at Doherty HS and Summit, Cori Martin, said, “The official equipment is going to be your rifles, your sabers, your flags. So they are spinning them and they are tossing them in the air. It’s all, you know, everybody has to be the same all the time, so precision is very important, communication with their teammates on the floor and a lot of rehearsal.”

It’s not just a team, members of Doherty High School’s Winter Guard and Summit Winter Guard are all a part of a family.

I enjoy doing it because it creates a family with people you never thought you would meet. Halle Martin, Captain, Doherty HS Winter Guard

Doherty High School’s Winter Guard and Summit Winter Guard are headed to their first competition of the season, Saturday, February 1 at Mesa Ridge High School. The only winter guard competition in the Springs!

“I think what makes competition so great about winter guard is the comradery there’s no booing – you don’t really even have rivals, everyone really really supports each other and really is excited about what they’re seeing other teams create,” Coach Martin said.

Like many other sports, fundraising keeps the flags flying.

>> Tap here to donate to Doherty.

>> Tap here to donate to Summit.