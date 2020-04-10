Local COVID-19 resources a phone call away

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you’ve been affected by the coronavirus and are looking for resources, the local COVID-19 Hotline can be a great tool.

It was created in a joint effort between El Paso County Public Health, the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, Pikes Peak United Way and the city of Colorado Springs.

“With 211, we have a database with over 2,400 different agencies, programs or services offered within Colorado Springs and 11 different surrounding counties,” said Eric Barnett, director for 211, Pikes Peak United Way.

You’ll be directed to the best-fitted resource, from health, financial aid, and food.

While 211 is a year-round resource for people in crisis, they’ve expanded with the COVID-19 Hotline to accomodate more callers.

Together, they average around 300 calls a day.

Now, the calls are more geared towards questions about food and 211 started a food delivery program last week, with the help of COSILoveYou.

“If you call 211, we’re able to get a food basket out to seniors over the age of 60 or anyone living with disabilities that doesn’t have transportation,” Barnett said.

According to Pikes Peak United Way, from March 16 to April 8, both 211 and the COVID-19 Hotline received more than 6,000 calls.

“They’re digging in on how they can help themselves, how they can help their neighbors. And there’s agencies that have partnered together in this time that really want to dig in and help the community,” Barnett said.

If you have been affected by the coronavirus and would like to be connected to resources, you call the COVID-19 Hotline at 719-575-8888 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or weekends from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can also call 211 directly for non-emergency needs.