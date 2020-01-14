Local bridal shop puts on show for future brides

COLORADO SPRINGS — Something New’s annual anniversary event was held Friday at The Broadmoor event center, helping future brides get in contact with local vendors and enjoy a fabulous runway show.

Mindi Linscombe, who owns the local bridal shop called “Something New Boutique” is hoping to make every bride feel exceptional.

“15 years ago when I was engaged I had a really bad experience finding my wedding dress, and I said you know my favorite thing is celebrating others so why don’t I go make a career out of celebrating people and make this experience what it should be,” said owner Mindi Linscombe.

Vendors included florists, photographers, caterers, and more!

If you attended the event and want to find pricing or get any information on the things that were seen on the runway, go to their website — or call the store at (719) 282-6500.